Indian tectonic plate moving, land shrinking

BENGALURU: India’s land mass is reducing at a pace of over 2mm per year. This is because the Indian tectonic plate is shifting towards the Eurasian plate. This collision, which has been happening for some time now, has caught the attention of scientists and seismologists globally.

This is more so because the Himalayan mountains, the highest in the world, are still young and while they are growing taller because of the collision with the Eurasian plates, they are also splitting into layers on the surface.

Scientists said while the collision is slower on land, it is happening at a faster pace in the oceans. This is because the continental plates are thick and more buoyant when compared to the denser oceanic plates. They said due to this, there will be more earthquakes in north-east India, North India and Tibet. This split is different from what is happening in East Africa, where the rift is leading to the formation of a new ocean and a new microcontinent.