Karnataka BJP executive committee meeting on January 27

BENGALURU: With regard to the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls, a Karnataka BJP executive meeting is planned to be held on January 27 at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, BJP state general secretary P Rajeev said the meeting will be held on Saturday.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav will be coming for the meeting, which is slated to be held between 9.30 am and 5.30 pm and will be presided over by BJP state president BY Vijayendra.

Poll preparation

According to sources, they are going to discuss poll preparations and campaigns to be undertaken in the coming days, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

It can be noted that earlier, the Karnataka BJP had organised the state executive meeting on January 19 in Bengaluru, which was cancelled owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to Bengaluru.