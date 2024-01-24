Karnataka businesses sinking due to Red Sea crisis

BENGALURU: The restriction of ships along the Red Sea due to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi Movement has made certain industries and allied ventures in Karnataka take a massive beating in the last two months. Specific raw materials for electronic components purchased from Europe and steel bought from Asian countries which in turn depended on shipping of raw material via the Red Sea have suffered. Fruit Pulp exports from South India have crashed due to non-availability of containers.

The Iran-backed rebel group’s objective is to target ships that are owned or operated by Israel but they have targeted ships of different countries forcing many shipping concerns globally to stop operations. Freight rates have shot up in the ships that operate raising costs for manufacturers and the end customers.

Vice President of Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) and Managing Director of the City-based Hitech Magnetics and Electronics Pvt Ltd, Uma Reddy told TNIE, “The restriction of passage via the Red Sea has impacted Karnataka for sure. For instance, for my firm we import soft iron and ferro alloys from Italy and Netherlands in large quantities. Since it is iron, it is quite heavy. The consignment is at the port and not even loaded onto the container. Last month, I was forced to bring my consignment by air and it was quite pricey due to the weight. Taking a longer route via Southern Africa will also shoot up freight costs.” This raw material is crucial for electricial applicances and this is a tough time for us.”