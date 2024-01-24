Karnataka flays Centre for not releasing drought relief compensation

The revenue minister said that Karnataka is the second highest tax paying State and Karnataka stands first in the export also. Though the union government is getting revenue from Karnataka, it has neglected our state, the Revenue minister alleged.

MGNREGA

Krishna Byre Gowda said that usually during the drought period, the central government used to increase the working days in MGNREGA from 100 to 150 days. About 4 lakh labourers have completed 100 days of work under MGNREGA. The State Government has already submitted the memorandum to the union government long back to increase working days under MGNREGA to 150 from 100 days, but we have not received any response from the Union Government so far. There is every possibility of farmers migrating to other states in-search of jobs if they do not get job in their place, he apprehended.

Karnataka has released first phase of Compensation

Revenue minister said that the Karnataka Government has released Rs. 650 crores compensation to the farmers towards drought relief.

First phase of compensation has already been credited to the accounts of 2.24 lakh farmers of Kalaburagi. The remaining 12.2 lakh farmers would get the compensation amount shortly, the revenue minister said. Rural development Minister Priyank Kharge who is also Kalaburagi district in-charge minister, DC Fouzia Tarannum and other senior officers were present.,