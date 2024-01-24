Karnataka government proposes essay contest for students on Gandhi

BENGALURU: For the first time, the Karnataka government is proposing to hold an essay competition on Gandhian values for students of Class 6 right up to college. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa to conduct a competition by the month-end in schools and colleges, barring SSLC and second-year PU students who are writing board exams.

In his letter, the CM stated that the essay topic will be on ‘Concerns of the 21st century and solutions given by Gandhian thoughts’. According to the CM, there are solutions for many issues in Gandhian principles.

The essay competition is for all students of government, private and aided institutes, starting from Class 6 to those working on their PhD. Winners from each class will get a prize and others will get appreciation certificates.

CM Siddaramaiah pointed out that after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, India had adopted his principles as far as possible. But in recent times, some forces have been promoting hatred and violence.