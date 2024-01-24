Karnataka: Indira Canteen at airport by month end

BENGALURU: Soon, visitors to Kempegowda International Airport -- cabbies, labourers and others -- can have affordable food at an Indira Canteen, to be set up on the airport premises in Devanahalli by the end of January. The state government has been promoting its popular public canteen after coming back to power.

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) health officials, based on a direction from Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, the department is speeding up the process and has called tenders to set up the structure.

“The canteen facility will come up at parking area number 7. The lower middle class, upper middle class and labourers who cannot afford to come out and have expensive food can reach Indira Canteen and have hygienic and safe food at a cheap rate. About 2,000 needy people can expect breakfast, lunch and dinner daily at BBMP’s Indira Canteen,” said Chief Health Officer Siraj Ahmed Madani.

The initiative was earlier mooted by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy to the BBMP, keeping in mind Ola, Uber and other private taxi drivers who struggle to get affordable food in the airport premises. “I am happy that my suggestions were taken. The initiative will benefit poor cab drivers and labour class,” said Ramalinga Reddy.