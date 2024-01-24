Karnataka temple priest receives notice asking him to return excess amount paid as tasdeeq

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The district administration has served a notice to the priest of Hiremagaluru Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple, asking him to return the excess amount paid as tasdeeq every month.

Kannan, popularly known as the “Kannada Poojary ‘ all over the state, is shocked to receive the notice. As of now, the monthly salary of Kannan, who has been performing pujas to the deity for the last 50 years, too has been withheld, it is said.

Chikkamagaluru Tahsildar Sumanth served the notice on December 2, 2023, stating that an excess amount paid should be returned to the government as the revenue earned by the temple is very low.

The notice mentioned that from 2013-14 to 2016-17 and from 2017 -18 to 2021-22, an excess of Rs 4,74,000 has been given as tasdeeq to the priest, as against an annual payment of Rs 24,000.

The notice created some sensation and Sangh Parivar leaders fumed at the Congress government for targeting Hindu temples and priests.

Trying to control the damage, Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday directed the Chikkamagaluru deputy commissioner to withdraw the notice.

He stated in a letter that the tahsildar and the staff who were working at the Chikkamagaluru taluk office at that time and who paid the excess amount should be held responsible. An inquiry should be conducted and the excess amount recovered from them, he added.