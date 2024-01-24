Not consulted over appointments to boards, corporations, says Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday expressed displeasure over not being consulted on proposed appointments to boards and corporations. He said the list was not prepared by either Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, but by a party general secretary, which is the reason for the delay.

Shivakumar, however, said all senior leaders were consulted, while Siddaramaiah said he spoke to Parameshwara.

Parameshwara told reporters that while preparing the list of presidents and vice presidents for various boards and corporations, suggestions from senior leaders were not taken.

“We have given names. However, the party leaders did not speak to us while preparing the list. We suggested the names as we know the leaders who are working for their party organisation at the district level,” he said.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar should be finalising the names, but the party general secretary is doing it, causing the delay, he said.

Parameshwara said he worked as KPCC president for eight years. “People who worked for the party should be given suitable positions. But our suggestions are not being taken. If posts are given to those who have not worked for the party, it will hurt people who have worked. There will be displeasure over it. That is why, the party should listen to the suggestions of district party presidents and other leaders,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said it is difficult to take suggestions from everyone. “I have spoken to him,” he said when asked about the displeasure expressed by Parameshwara.

He said that on their part, they have cleared the names and sent to the party high command and now they don’t have any role. “The names of MLAs for these posts have been cleared, but not those of party workers. Shivakumar, Surejwala (AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala) and I prepared the list. It has to be signed by Venugopal (AICC general secretary),” he said.