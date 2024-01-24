PSI selection process will be fair: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that those who are writing PSI exams need not worry as the state government has taken all precautions for the exams to be conducted in a fair manner. On Justice Veerappa’s report on the PSI scam, the minister said it has been submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and they are yet to check the recommendations. “We will discuss and act accordingly,” he said.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Parameshwara said the PSI exam was pending for many days. “We are taking all measures and conducting exams through the Karnataka Examination Authority, as per the High Court direction. We are confident of conducting the exam without hindrance,” he said. On the Justice Veerappa Commission report, the home minister said he has not checked the report yet. It has been given to the CM. “We will check the recommendation and take action accordingly. We are not aware whose name is there, but it will be discussed,” he said. He added that those who raised their voice against irregularities in the PSI exams openly did not turn up when they were called for an inquiry.

When asked about the audio that went viral, allegedly involving a constable speaking to an aspirant and assuring the latter a job, Parameshwara claimed that the particular audio has nothing to do with PSI re-exams. At present, the CCB is investigating SI Lingaiah, who was working in Intelligence. He has given a statement that this re-exam might also be conducted with irregularities.