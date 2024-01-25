HD Deve Gowda defends FIR against MP Rahul during Congress yatra in Assam

HASSAN: Defending FIR against the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by Assam government for his alleged "unruly behavior" during the Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra in Assam, JDS Supremo HD Devegowda said on Thursday that Rahul Gandhi could not have entered the "sensitive" and allegedly "problematic" areas of Assam despite having information.

"It is the responsibility of any state government to take the precautionary measures to maintain the law and orders," he said.

Addressing the press conference here, he said that the ex-Prime minister Manmohan Singh had represented Rajyasabha from Assam for nine times as allegedly failed to restore the peace.

Brushing aside speculations over candidature for Hassan parliamentary constituency, Deve Gowda clarified that he never contest elections due to age factor.

"I already declared my grandson Prajwal Revanna will fight for Hassan seat hoping that the BJP leaders would accept my decision as Prajwal is a sitting MP of Hassan," he said.

Gowda said that the BJP leaders are yet to finalize the seat sharing and the process will be completed in the first week of February

Stressing the importance of coordination among the JDS and BJP Gowda said that the leaders in both the parties should restore the confidence among the workers to win more seats forgetting the bitter experience if any.

Gowda also said that the BJP leaders at the centre and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will decide on the seats.

When asked about the performance of his grandson Prajwal Gowda said that a single MP cannot highlight the issues or achieve more as the speaker will not allot more time during the debate in the parliament.

Deve Gowda also criticized the congress leaders for airing statements over Consecration of Ramlalla at Ayodhya.