Honour killing: Youth pushes sister, mom into lake in Karnataka

After a similar argument on Tuesday, Nithin took Dhanushree and their mother, Anitha, to a relative’s house to resolve the matter. He, however, stopped en route and pushed his sister into the lake following a fight. Sources said that Nithin also pushed Anitha, who rushed to the rescue of Dhanushree, into the water body.

Dhanushree’s father Satish said his son was against his daughter’s relationship with a man from Hanagodu.

“We had warned Dhanushree against continuing her relationship. She paid heed to our advice and promised that she would never bring a bad name to the family. But her brother, who remained unconvinced, pushed them into the lake,” he said.

The Hunsur rural police registered a case.