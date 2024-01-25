Honour killing: Youth pushes sister, mom into lake in Karnataka

MYSURU: In what could be termed a case of honour killing, a youth allegedly pushed his sister and mother into Mururu Lake in Hirikyathanahalli of Hunsur taluk on Tuesday. Both the women drowned, and the youth surrendered before the police.
The accused has been identified as Nithin. His sister, Dhanushree, reportedly was in a relationship with a man from a different community at Hanagodu village, which was opposed by Nithin. This led to frequent fights within the family.
After a similar argument on Tuesday, Nithin took Dhanushree and their mother, Anitha, to a relative’s house to resolve the matter. He, however, stopped en route and pushed his sister into the lake following a fight. Sources said that Nithin also pushed Anitha, who rushed to the rescue of Dhanushree, into the water body.
Dhanushree’s father Satish said his son was against his daughter’s relationship with a man from Hanagodu.
“We had warned Dhanushree against continuing her relationship. She paid heed to our advice and promised that she would never bring a bad name to the family. But her brother, who remained unconvinced, pushed them into the lake,” he said.
The Hunsur rural police registered a case.