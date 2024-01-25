Jayadeva Hospital grew 500% in last 16 years: Director Dr CN Manjunath

BENGALURU : With an association of more than 25 years with Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research coming to an end on January 31, its director, Dr CN Manjunath, said as the head of the institute for the last 16 years, the hospital witnessed 500 per cent development.
He stressed that his dream was to turn the government hospital into a five-star, corporate hospital that was yet affordable and available to the common man.
“My dream to ensure good treatment for the poor at affordable prices has come true. From 300 beds, the institute has become a 2,000-bed hospital. It has witnessed 75 lakh OPD consultations and performed 8 lakh surgeries,” he told media persons on Wednesday.
Apart from Bengaluru, the institute branched out to Mysuru, and now a 125-bed hospital is coming up in the Kalyana Karnataka region. The hospital will be operational by April as it is 85 per cent complete. He also added that the institute has 125 cardiologists, the highest in India, and it is also the largest in South Asia.
Asked to share some of his achievements as director, Dr Manjunath recalled an incident wherein a car driver chased his vehicle and stopped him to thank him for treating his mother for almost free. “The recognition by the common man for our service is more satisfying. This is the real achievement,” he said.
On speculations that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar is exerting pressure on him to continue as director, Dr Manjunath termed it as a rumour. “No one has approached me or is pressurising me. The decision is left to the government. In a week, the new director will take over,” he said.