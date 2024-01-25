Jayadeva Hospital grew 500% in last 16 years: Director Dr CN Manjunath

BENGALURU : With an association of more than 25 years with Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research coming to an end on January 31, its director, Dr CN Manjunath, said as the head of the institute for the last 16 years, the hospital witnessed 500 per cent development.

He stressed that his dream was to turn the government hospital into a five-star, corporate hospital that was yet affordable and available to the common man.

“My dream to ensure good treatment for the poor at affordable prices has come true. From 300 beds, the institute has become a 2,000-bed hospital. It has witnessed 75 lakh OPD consultations and performed 8 lakh surgeries,” he told media persons on Wednesday.