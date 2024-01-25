Karnataka: 1,000 cops on guard at Manekshaw Ground for 75th Republic Day celebrations

BENGALURU: Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground is fully prepared for the grand 75th Republic Day celebrations in Bengaluru, and the authorities have made elaborate arrangements for seating 7,000 people, security, parking and other facilities.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said nine Deputy Commissioners of Police, 16 Assistant Commissioners Of Police, 46 Police Inspectors, 100 Sub-Inspectors and 75 Assistant Sub-Inspectors have been deployed in and around Parade Ground for security.
“In all, 1,000 policemen will guard the parade ground surroundings and 100 CCTVs have been installed in and around the venue,” he said,
Besides, 10 KSRP/CAR platoons, a quick response team, one D-SWAT vehicle, and one rapid intervention vehicle will be stationed at the venue. Also, the Garuda commando force will be kept in a state of preparedness.
He further said that 38 platoons, including 10 school teams, will take part in the parade and 1,500 children will perform in various cultural programmes. There will be breathtaking performances such as motorcycle stunts and counter-terrorism operations by armed forces teams.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth informed that no vehicles will be allowed to park around the grounds, and vehicular traffic will be prohibited from BRV Junction to Kamaraj Road Junction on Cubbon Road, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner KA Dayanand were also present.
Return journey paper tickets from Lalbagh Metro stn
Namma Metro will introduce return journey paper tickets from Lalbagh station on Friday for the benefit of visitors to the Republic Day flower show. An official release said the ticket fare from Lalbagh Metro Station to any Metro station will be flat Rs 30 from 10 am to 8 pm. The paper ticket is valid for the day of purchase only and will be available only on that day at all Metro stations from 8 am to 6 pm.
At Lalbagh station, the paper ticket will be available up to 8 pm. Commuters should produce the paper tickets at Lalbagh station and return the same at the destination station while exiting. However, the onward journey from any station to Lalbagh station can be undertaken using tokens, smart cards, NCMC cards, QR tickets. For the return journey, the same modes and as well as paper tickets (instead of tokens) is valid.
Traffic rules
Vehicles coming from Infantry Road towards Manipal Centre should take a left turn at Safina Plaza and enter Alies Circle and Dispensary Road
Vehicles coming from Manipal Centre Junction to BRV Junction should take a right turn near Webbs’ Junction and move on MG Road and head straight to Mayo Hall Junction.
Parking prohibited
Central Street (Anil Kumble Circle to Shivaji Nagar Bus Stand)
Cubbon Road (CTO Circle to Kamaraj Road and Cubbon Road Junction)
MG Road (Anil Kumble Circle to Queen’s Road)
Prohibited items
Helmets, brochures, all types of cameras, water bottles, cigarettes, lighters, sharp objects, black bags, snacks, medium bottles, flags, firecrackers, explosives
On the menu
‘This country is for us forever’ -- Drama by Hegganahalli Karnataka Public School
Kalaripayattu -- 700 children to perform
Two-wheeler adventure show