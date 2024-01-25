Karnataka: 1,000 cops on guard at Manekshaw Ground for 75th Republic Day celebrations

BENGALURU: Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground is fully prepared for the grand 75th Republic Day celebrations in Bengaluru, and the authorities have made elaborate arrangements for seating 7,000 people, security, parking and other facilities.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said nine Deputy Commissioners of Police, 16 Assistant Commissioners Of Police, 46 Police Inspectors, 100 Sub-Inspectors and 75 Assistant Sub-Inspectors have been deployed in and around Parade Ground for security.

“In all, 1,000 policemen will guard the parade ground surroundings and 100 CCTVs have been installed in and around the venue,” he said,