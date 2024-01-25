Karnataka: CID to file chargesheet in Belagavi stripping case soon

BELAGAVI: The investigation into the incident of a woman being stripped, tied to a pole and assaulted in Vantamuri, near Belagavi, has been completed within one-and-a-half months and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is expected to submit the chargesheet to the court within a few days.

The assault on the woman had triggered outrage across the country and the government was pressured to speed up the investigation to ensure stringent punishment to all the accused. Post the incident, the High Court had taken serious cognisance of the matter and the Belagavi police were able to arrest most of the accused within a short time after the incident, which occurred during the winter session of the State Legislature in Belagavi on December 11.

Under pressure from different quarters, the state government had handed over the investigation to the CID.