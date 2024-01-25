Karnataka CM urges Kodagu people to vote for Congress in Lok Sabha polls

MADIKERI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the people of Kodagu to help Congress win in the upcoming elections.

He was addressing a gathering at Virajpet in Kodagu while taking part in the foundation laying and inaugural ceremony of the various development projects.

The Congress leader also highlighted its achievements after forming government in the state and said that it has delivered its promises despite lack of support from the Centre.

“Congress has successfully implemented the five guarantees. The Narendra Modi led central government mocked our manifesto. But we have stood by our words,” said CM Siddaramaiah.