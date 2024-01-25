Karnataka CM urges Kodagu people to vote for Congress in Lok Sabha polls

MADIKERI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the people of Kodagu to help Congress win in the upcoming elections.
He was addressing a gathering at Virajpet in Kodagu while taking part in the foundation laying and inaugural ceremony of the various development projects.
The Congress leader also highlighted its achievements after forming government in the state and said that it has delivered its promises despite lack of support from the Centre.
“Congress has successfully implemented the five guarantees. The Narendra Modi led central government mocked our manifesto. But we have stood by our words,” said CM Siddaramaiah.
Siddaramaiah while mocking the BJP MP from the constituency Prathap Simha said, “Prathap Simha has failed to release funds for the development of the district. He has been lying for the past ten years. We request him to stop lying. People of Kodagu, make sure that he loses the MP election this time. Electing Congress MP in Kodagu will provide additional strength to the current Congress MLAs."
Siddaramaiah said that Congress as a party has always represented the poor and downtrodden people and that the party will continue to be secular unlike the saffron led Central government.
“BJP minister Ananthkumar Hegde had once stated that the BJP party was in power to change the constitution. BJP does not respect the preamble or the Constitution. But Congress has always stood by the constitution and has always promoted secularism,” he said.
The Karnataka Chief Minister added that the five guarantees implemented across the state also promote secularism as these guarantees are not restricted to one religion or caste.
“PM Modi promised Rs 2 crore employment to the youths and spoke of ‘Ache Din’. But I ask ‘Where is ache din?" he mocked.