Karnataka: List of party workers' names for boards & corporations kicks up ruckus in Congress

BENGALURU: The Congress government is facing a conundrum in the nomination of party workers and MLAs to boards and corporations, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar and the party high command failing to arrive at a consensus on the choice of candidates. Despite several meetings, talks appeared to have reached a deadlock.

Trouble broke out after a list of 39 party workers, allegedly signed by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, was leaked. It included persons who had already occupied powerful posts during the 2013-18 Congress regime.

There was strong opposition to former BBMP mayors R Sampath Raj and G Padmavathi, supporters of D K Shivakumar, and for Narendra, who allegedly worked against Siddaramaiah in the 2018 assembly polls, a highly placed source said.