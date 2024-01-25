Karnataka: List of party workers' names for boards & corporations kicks up ruckus in Congress

BENGALURU: The Congress government is facing a conundrum in the nomination of party workers and MLAs to boards and corporations, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar and the party high command failing to arrive at a consensus on the choice of candidates. Despite several meetings, talks appeared to have reached a deadlock.
Trouble broke out after a list of 39 party workers, allegedly signed by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, was leaked. It included persons who had already occupied powerful posts during the 2013-18 Congress regime.
There was strong opposition to former BBMP mayors R Sampath Raj and G Padmavathi, supporters of D K Shivakumar, and for Narendra, who allegedly worked against Siddaramaiah in the 2018 assembly polls, a highly placed source said.
Former chairman of Karnataka State Forest Industries Corporation Sudheendra S E, who had played the role of ‘facilitator’ for the high command during the assembly polls, made it to the list. His wife had worked at Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Bhagwanth Khuba’s office until she shifted to the CM’s office after the Congress came to power, the source added.
Former KR Nagar JDS MLA Manchanahalli Mahadev’s daughter Aishwarya also featured in the list, to which certain Kuruba leaders raised objections. As per the leaked list, Mazhar Khan was proposed for the Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority chairman’s post, while Jagadeva Guttedar was to be given the state-level board chairman’s post.
Former minister S R Patil, KPCC women’s wing president Pushpa Amarnath, spokesperson Ramesh Babu, leaders Somanna Bevinamarad, Shakir Sanadi, S Manohar and others came under the party workers’ list.
After making certain changes, AICC General Secretary Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is likely to hold one more round of talks with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. On January 26, AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge will also be in town, and is likely to give his consent for the list which would be released on January 29, sources said.
“Even if a revised list is announced, it is likely to kick off a row, with loyal party workers feeling let down, and could have an adverse impact on the party’s prospects in the Lok Sabha polls,” a leader observed.
On the nomination of 36 MLAs, there were objections from certain ministers as their opinions were not taken with regard to boards and corporations under their departments. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara also made a similar charge.
“Names of some aspirants were included in the list in Bengaluru (by the CM and DCM) and in New Delhi (high command). It would have been good if district ministers were consulted,” observed PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi.