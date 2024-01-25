Limca Book of Records: Legislative Council Chairman Horatti won eight times from same constituency

BENGALURU: Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has entered the Limca Book of Records for winning from the same constituency eight times. This is considered to be a record in its own right.
Horatti has been a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) for the last 43 years, being elected from the Karnataka West Teachers’ constituency.
The 77-year-old veteran legislator’s name has been mentioned in the Limca Book of Records for this year.
The teacher-turned-politician was with the JDS for many years and joined the BJP just before the May 10 Assembly polls. But he contested from the same constituency and won.
Former West Bengal chief minister Jyoti Basu was elected to the Assembly 11 times, but from different segments. In comparison, Horatti has won all the polls since 1980 from the same constituency which is a record.
It has been 43 years and 201 days that he has been an MLC. No one in the country has reached this feat of repeatedly winning from the same constituency.
Horatti’s name also entered the World Book of Records in 2022. Horatti has served as minister across various potfolios and was Council chairman a third time, which is a record by itself.
Longest-serving CM
A release from the information department said this year former chief minister of Sikkim Pavan Kumar Chamling’s name has been listed for the longest-serving chief minister, with him having occupied the post for 24 years and 165 days.
The book also mentions that Jyoti Basu served as the chief minister of West Bengal for 23 years and 137 days.