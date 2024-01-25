Limca Book of Records: Legislative Council Chairman Horatti won eight times from same constituency

BENGALURU: Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has entered the Limca Book of Records for winning from the same constituency eight times. This is considered to be a record in its own right.

Horatti has been a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) for the last 43 years, being elected from the Karnataka West Teachers’ constituency.

The 77-year-old veteran legislator’s name has been mentioned in the Limca Book of Records for this year.

The teacher-turned-politician was with the JDS for many years and joined the BJP just before the May 10 Assembly polls. But he contested from the same constituency and won.