New lab at IISc-Bengaluru to look for AI solutions in precision medicines

Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc, said, “The lab marks a crucial step forward in unlocking the potential of AI for precision medicine. This collaboration is a powerful example of how industry and academia can come together to tackle complex challenges.”

Dileep Mangsuli, Executive Director, Siemens Healthineers, said the three fields that the lab will focus on were chosen as the diseases are complex, and their detection and treatment are quite challenging today.

He added, “The datasets for the neuroimaging data will be trained through partnerships with hospitals.” The tools will be able to detect abnormalities through a pattern which are often missed by experts. Siemens will also then look at training doctors on the tools developed for their deployment.