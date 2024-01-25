Re-exams smooth: Karnataka govt on PSI recruitment spree

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the minister said the PSI re-exams were conducted without any hindrance. “We are expecting valuation of the papers to be completed soon and will start the recruitment process,” he said, adding that as many as 54,000 candidates were supposed to write the exams, but a few failed to turn up. However, there have been no instances of cheating or bringing any electronic gadgets to the exam hall.

After this, in the coming days, they will hold exams to fill 403 PSI posts, for which the exams will be conducted by the KEA. At present, they have finished with the notification and physical tests.

“Only conducting exams is remaining. Once this is done, the department will get 948 PSIs,” he said. The KEA has done a good job in conducting exams. After these two exams, the state government is going to issue notification to fill 660 PSIs. The Finance Department has approved the same. “In the next two years, we are going to recruit in phases,” he added.