'Voting also a responsibility. Consider it as holy act': Karnataka governor on National Voters' Day 

BENGALURU: Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot asked the young voters to cast their vote in the upcoming elections and display responsibility towards making a healthy and strong democracy.

Addressing the gathering at the National Voters' Day program in Bengaluru, the Governor said that, in many countries, not exercising voting rights during elections is considered as crime and there is a punishment. In India, making voting compulsory was discussed time and again. Currently, the concerned department has decided to increase the voting percentage by creating awareness to attract voters.



As India is set to witness its 100th year of independence in 2047, he appealed to the voters to come forward and vote.