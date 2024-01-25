'Voting also a responsibility. Consider it as holy act': Karnataka governor on National Voters' Day 

BENGALURU: Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot asked the young voters to cast their vote in the upcoming elections and display responsibility towards making a healthy and strong democracy.
Addressing the gathering at the National Voters' Day program in Bengaluru, the Governor said that, in many countries, not exercising voting rights during elections is considered as crime and there is a punishment. In India, making voting compulsory was discussed time and again. Currently, the concerned department has decided to increase the voting percentage by creating awareness to attract voters.
As India is set to witness its 100th year of independence in 2047, he appealed to the voters to come forward and vote.
"The Lok Sabha Elections are around the corner and we should aim for cent per cent voting," said the governor to the officials. "Voting is not just the right but also responsibility. The voting should be considered a holy act," he added.
Drawing attention towards doubt over Electronic Voting Machines, the governor said that the Central Election Commission (CEC) has been making efforts to bring awareness on voting among the public. "The CEC conducted special drives and made landmark progress. Brought in EVMs and VVPAT. People had doubts but the CEC had proved those doubts wrong. The EVM and VVPAT voting process is transparent," said he further added.
He later felicitated the officials for creating awareness in various districts. He also gave the voting cards to the selected first-time voters.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner and District Election Officers Tushar Girinath spoke on the occasion and thanked the Governor for felicitating officials involved in the elections preparedness process.
He recalled how the Governor once changed three vehicles to reach the polling booth to cast his vote. He also thanked him for sharing such an experience as such incidents will help in inspiring voters.