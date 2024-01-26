Bengaluru's peripheral ring road project gets closer to reality

BENGALURU: The cost of the 73.03-km Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project (to be renamed Bengaluru Business Corridor) has been finalised at around Rs 27,000 crore with the tender notification to be issued shortly.

The state government’s Pre-Tender Scrutiny Committee on Thursday gave the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) the green signal for the global tendering process after effecting a few modifications in the proposal. It has been 18 years since the project was first proposed to decongest the city and the cost has more than doubled since then.

“The notification could be released by Monday (January 29) or even before that. We are working on modifications suggested by the committee today (Thursday),” a senior BDA official said. This will be the third time that BDA will be calling for tenders after the previous rounds elicited no response.

The eight-lane access-controlled expressway will create a half-circle around the city and cut through the three taluks of Bengaluru North, Bengaluru East, and Anekal. Service roads will be provided along its route (not continuous) to provide entry and exit points, the official said.