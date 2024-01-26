Burns victim-turned-surgeon among 9 selected for Padma awards in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Sitaram Jindal, founder-chairman and managing director of Jindal Aluminium Ltd, Prema Dhanraj, a 72-year-old burns victim-turned-burns surgeon (plastic reconstructive surgeon) from Bengaluru, and Somanna, a tribal welfare worker from Mysuru, are among the nine people from Karnataka who have been selected for the Padma awards this year.

Sitaram has been selected for the Padma Bhushan in the Trade & Industry category.

Tennis icon Rohan Machanda Bopanna, Anupama Hoskere (Arts), Sridhar Makam Krishnamurthy (Literature & Education), KS Rajanna (Social Work), Dr Chandrashekar Channapatna Rajannachar (Medicine) and Shashi Soni (Trade & Industry) have been awarded the Padma Shri.

Prema dedicated her life to the comprehensive care and rehabilitation of burns victims, transcending the boundaries of surgery. Her legacy extends beyond the operating room, advocating for burns prevention, raising awareness, and policy reform. The founder of Agni Raksha NGO, she has provided free surgeries to 25,000 burn victims and authored three influential books on plastic surgery.