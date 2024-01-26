Karnataka official suspended after button fails to operate at CM's event

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has suspended a top official of a state-owned electricity supply company after motors failed to function at the launch of a lift irrigation project by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, causing a major embarrassment.

The project is to replenish 150 lakes across 79 villages in Periyapatna taluk in Chief Minister's home district of Mysuru.

When Siddaramaiah pressed the button to launch the project on January 24, the motors did not work, at the event attended by a large gathering, including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and some other Ministers.