Online post leads to damage to religious structure in Karnataka's Dharwad

DHARWAD: A religious structure was partly damaged by a group of youths in Tadkod village in Dharwad district here on Thursday, in reaction to a social media post by a youth, in connection with the Ayodhya Ram temple, on January 21. The group also picketed the youngster’s house and police intervention averted any consequences.

On January 21, Dharwad district police registered a case against Saddam Hussain (20) following the post on social media. He is said to be a mechanic.

The issue came to light on Wednesday night, leading to communal tension. A case was registered at Garag police station and a search is on for the youths who demolished the structure.

SP Gopal Byakod said the situation in the village is normal and police are keeping an eye on developments. He said Saddam Hussain, who posted a derogatory picture on his mobile, was arrested and the case is under investigation. All of a sudden, a group of youths belonging to a particular community tried to get into Saddam’s house, but alert police and some elderly people in the village averted it. Later, a few youths demolished part of a religious structure.

Another senior police officer said they registered a case and are looking out for people who demolished the structure. They have collected information on the youngsters, who will be taken into custody soon, he said.

Vitiating atmosphere

An elderly person in the village said that due to a few miscreants, the atmosphere in the village was getting spoiled. The youth who had posted the image is a resident of the village but does not live there these days, and rarely visits the village. “We have condemned his act, but nothing is in our control,” he added.

Sri Rama Sene members and other activists plan to visit Saddam’s house on January 30 to challenge him to go to Ayodhya. They also said it is important to know who are the masterminds behind such youths.