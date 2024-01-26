Shettar exit: DK Shivakumar calls on Savadi in swift move

BENGALURU: The return of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar to the BJP came as a shocker to the Congress, with even Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar claiming that he had no clue about it.

Evidently, as soon as Shettar joined the BJP in New Delhi, Shivakumar reached out to former DCM Laxman Savadi and held talks to keep him with the Congress. Savadi was among the BJP leaders belonging to the Lingayat community, who had joined the Congress ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls.

“Though Shettar was rejected by the people by 35,000 votes, we (Congress) treated him with respect and made him an MLC. Now the matter is left to his conscience and that of the people,” Shivakumar told reporters.

“Shettar had told me the previous day that he was getting feelers to join the BJP from the leaders of his constituency, but he was not interested. I believed him when he said that he was not going to join the BJP, as Congress had given him a political rebirth, but things have changed,” he said.

“The Congress had treated Shettar with respect, considering his seniority. He has also given many statements against the BJP concerning Ram Mandir and other issues. I have received information that Shettar had called up and informed the Chairman of the Legislative Council that he would fax his resignation. I don’t know if he is being re-inducted into BJP by force,” Shivakumar stated.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister MB Patil said the BJP leaders seem to have their eyes set on Lingayat votes for the Lok Sabha election and hence have re-inducted Shettar.

“Despite this change, the Congress will win more seats in the Lok Sabha election, as the voters have respect for our guarantees. In the wake of Shettar’s departure, the high command will decide whether a Lingayat leader should be made a DCM or not,” he claimed.

He also questioned Shettar, stating that it does not befit the stature of a former CM to return to the BJP in haste, especially when Congress treated him well after the saffron party had left him in the lurch. “He had a good future in the Congress, as there was an idea that the party could give him a ticket for the Dharwad LS seat. I don’t know whether the BJP pressured or lured him,” Patil added.