‘Big brother’ of traffic cops: Making roads justly safer in Karnataka

There is a technological revolution underway in making traffic safer in Bengaluru. Visibly, most motorists appear to be unaware of it. That is apparent by the way they continue driving by violating traffic rules left, right and centre, while the traffic police’s new approach to road safety management is to be increasingly invisible and making enforcement as contact-less as possible, driven by technology.

Observe the typical motorist behaviour in Bengaluru. While stopping at a red signal, the motorists — especially two-wheeler riders — look for the presence of traffic police personnel. When convinced that there is none around to “catch them”, they zoom off despite the red signal.

What they do not realise is that the traffic police’s contact-less enforcement has already captured the violation, a penalty registered and a fine listed against the owner of the vehicle. The data is relayed to the command centre, from where the violation and the penalty finds mention on the Bangalore Traffic Police website which takes one to the Karnatakaone.gov.in website.