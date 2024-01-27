Karnataka: 34 MLAs made chiefs of boards, Shanti Nagar MLA gets BDA

BENGALURU: The Congress government appointed 34 MLAs as chairpersons of boards and corporations on Friday. However, the deadlock over the appointment of Congress workers to boards and corporations continues despite AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge holding talks with party functionaries over their failure to reach a consensus.
This apart, the leak of the list of appointments made has sparked a controversy in the Congress party.
Shanti Nagar MLA NA Haris, a staunch follower of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, will head the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).
Chamarajanagar MLA C Puttarangshetty has been appointed as chairman of MSIL and BG Govindappa as chairman of Food and Civil Supplies Corporation. Both are supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Basanagouda Daddal, a supporter of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, has been appointed as chairperson of the Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa’s daughter and KGF MLA M Rupakala has been appointed as chairperson of Handicrafts Industrial Development Corporation.
Shivalinge Gowda to head housing board
KM Shivalinge Gowda, Arsikere MLA, and SR Srinivas from Gubbi, who had joined Congress from JDS, have been made chairpersons of Karnataka Housing Board, and KSRTC.
Other Congress MLAs appointed are
Hampanagouda Badarli, KSIIDC; Appaji CS Nadagouda, KSDL; Raju Kage, Northwest Transport Corporation; HY Meti, Bagalkot Urban Development Authority; Basavaraj Neelappa Shivannavar, Forest Development Corporation; HC Balakrishna, Karnataka State Road Development Corporation; GS Patil, Mineral Development Corporation; Kaujalagi Mahantesh Sivananda, KSFC; GT Patil, Hutti Gold Mines Corporation; Raja Venkatappa Nayaka, Karnataka State Warehousing Corporation; BK Sangameshwara, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd/Land Army; Abbayya Prasad, Karnataka State Slum Development Board; Belur Gopalakrishna, Karnataka State Forest Industries Corporation; SN Narayanaswamy, KUIDFC; T Raghumurthy, Karnataka State Small Scale Industries Development Corporation; Ramesh Babu Bandi Gowda, Cescom; B Shivanna, BMTC; SN Subbareddy, Karnataka Stat Seeds Corporation; Vinay Kulkarni, Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board; Anil Chikkamadhu, Jungle Lodges; Khaneez Fatima, KSIC; Vijayananda Kashappanar, Karnataka Sports Authority; TD Rajegowda, Renewable Energy Development Corporation; Satish Krisha Sail, Karnataka Marketing Consultant and Agencies; Sharat Kumar Bachegowda, KEDC; JM Ganesh, KHDC; Basavanagouda Turuvihala, Khadi and Village Industries Board.