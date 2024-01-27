Karnataka: 34 MLAs made chiefs of boards, Shanti Nagar MLA gets BDA

BENGALURU: The Congress government appointed 34 MLAs as chairpersons of boards and corporations on Friday. However, the deadlock over the appointment of Congress workers to boards and corporations continues despite AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge holding talks with party functionaries over their failure to reach a consensus.

This apart, the leak of the list of appointments made has sparked a controversy in the Congress party.

Shanti Nagar MLA NA Haris, a staunch follower of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, will head the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).