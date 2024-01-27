Karnataka-RIDE fails to pick MD even after Railway Board order

The Board wants K-RIDE to modify the eligibility criteria for the post it had advertised in September 2023, wherein it specified 65 years as the age limit, and permitted deputation of officers from the State government as well as officers across India.

A source said, “The Board is keen that only technically qualified personnel be appointed in an organisation like K-RIDE, since it will be handling the 148-km Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project crucial for Bengaluru.”

The PMO is monitoring the project closely. “In June 2022, PM Modi had announced the project would be completed in 40 months. By this month-end, 16 months would have lapsed and a full-time MD has still not been appointed,” he said.

Technical expertise lacking

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, reported to be upset after an internal meeting during his visit to Bengaluru recently, had spoken about the need to hire technically qualified people to run the Rs 15,767-crore project.

Even as the project is proceeding at snail’s pace, Joint General Manager and Chief Public Relations Officer Punitha Sadashivaiah has been given additional charge as HR general manager and asked to route all her files through K-RIDE’s Director of Projects and Planning R K Singh, reveals an internal order. In-charge MD N Manjula has been charged with reversing all the orders made by the previous incumbent, Gupta.