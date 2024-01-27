Security breach at R-Day: Man creates a flutter, tries to meet Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: The 75th Republic Day celebrations at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground on Friday went smoothly, but only for a while. Just as the motorcycle daredevil riders were about to perform, the visitors and dignitaries were taken aback when a man started to race towards the VVIP gallery waving some papers towards the CM with security personnel hot in pursuit.

Around 10 am, the man, identified as Parashuram from Mysuru, entered the ground through the media gallery and started running towards the VVIP gallery where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and others were seated. He was overpowered by the police and taken into custody.