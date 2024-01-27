Security breach at R-Day: Man creates a flutter, tries to meet Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: The 75th Republic Day celebrations at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground on Friday went smoothly, but only for a while. Just as the motorcycle daredevil riders were about to perform, the visitors and dignitaries were taken aback when a man started to race towards the VVIP gallery waving some papers towards the CM with security personnel hot in pursuit.
Around 10 am, the man, identified as Parashuram from Mysuru, entered the ground through the media gallery and started running towards the VVIP gallery where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and others were seated. He was overpowered by the police and taken into custody.
While he was being taken by the police, Parashuram said he had come to meet the CM to raise the matter of delay in issuing appointment orders by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). As he could not meet the CM earlier, he barged into the ground to give a representation, the man claimed.
A senior police officer said the person is a habitual offender and was detained by the Halasur Gate police in the past. “The person claims that he had written some exam conducted by the KPSC in 1993 and injustice was meted to him by not selecting him. He keeps giving representatives to leaders. He managed to get a media pass using a local media identity card and entered the venue,” the officer said adding that the police are questioning him and will book him. The incident also impacted cultural events and prize distribution.
Meanwhile, Somakhekar, principal of BBMP Junior College in Pillanna Garden, and dance choreographer Chaya Bhargavi protested against the police for being denied entry even as their names were called out to receive an award. The school got the first place in the cultural programme on the theme of reformer Savithribai Phule.
“The principal and I had come backstage to play the theme song and when we tried to get back to the stage from gate number 2, the police denied us entry. The organiser should be blamed for such a lapse and poor arrangement,” said Bhargavi.