DK Shivakumar: posts to Boards, Corporations done after consultations

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said the appointments to Boards and Corporations were done after taking into consideration everyone’s opinion.
“Appointments to Boards and Corporations were finalised only after collecting opinions of all. The chief minister, general secretary, and myself had thoroughly discussed it. Many leaders had even given letters recommending certain people for the positions, but we can’t make the letters public,” the DCM told reporters.
The DCM said the tenure of these positions is only two years and there will be fresh appointments after two years. “We will give opportunities to fresh faces then. Party leaders and workers have to manage the responsibility given to them. There is no need to worry, hard-working party workers will be rewarded in the next list,” he said.
The DCM said 39 MLAs have been accommodated in the first list as per the promises made by the party. “We can’t say we have satisfied everyone as there were 2-3 aspirants for each position. Some have been accommodated now and the rest will be accommodated for the next tenure. We will keep our word. We have created new positions to accommodate more workers, who will be given opportunities in hospital committees, bagar hukum committees, ashraya committees, and municipalities,” he said.
Responding to to a question on MLA Narendra Swamy’s appointment as head of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Shivakumar said, “The matter is in the court. He would be accommodated once the case is cleared.”
Meanwhile, Bagepalli Congress MLA SN Subba Reddy said he will not assume charge as the Board Chairman of Seed Corporation, stating that he was aspiring for a ministerial berth. Speaking to reporters in Koppal, the DCM responded by saying that not just Reddy, but many others have also declined, including MLAs Tukaram, Tanvir Sait, Raghavendra, and Rizwan Arshad.