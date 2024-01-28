DK Shivakumar: posts to Boards, Corporations done after consultations

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said the appointments to Boards and Corporations were done after taking into consideration everyone’s opinion.

“Appointments to Boards and Corporations were finalised only after collecting opinions of all. The chief minister, general secretary, and myself had thoroughly discussed it. Many leaders had even given letters recommending certain people for the positions, but we can’t make the letters public,” the DCM told reporters.

The DCM said the tenure of these positions is only two years and there will be fresh appointments after two years. “We will give opportunities to fresh faces then. Party leaders and workers have to manage the responsibility given to them. There is no need to worry, hard-working party workers will be rewarded in the next list,” he said.