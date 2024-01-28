Fortis Summit unveils advances in oncology

BENGALURU: Fortis Healthcare inaugurated the Fortis Cancer Summit with the theme ‘Practice Changing Advances in Precision Oncology’ on Saturday. The event aimed at revolutionising cancer treatment by showcasing innovations across all aspects of cancer care. The summit focused on advancements in screening, diagnostics, prognostics, therapeutics, homecare, and end-of-life care and highlighted the progress that could reshape the future of cancer management.

The summit had a congregation of over 800 specialists and faculty from national and international domains, including over 250 experts from various oncological disciplines who will participate in collaborative sessions for two days.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao underscored the importance of early cancer detection. While overcoming stigma in rural areas poses a challenge, advancements like AI can contribute to solutions, the minister said.