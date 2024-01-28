Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity-Karnataka Chapter flags concerns over transparency, governance

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity-Karnataka Chapter (FDCA) raised concerns over the state of Indian democracy and the transparency of the electoral process.

Sharing his views at a discussion held here on Saturday, Trilochan Sastry, the founder trustee of the Association for Democratic Reforms, expressed apprehension about the widening gap between constitutional ideals and ground realities. The discussion highlighted disparities in the implementation of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, as envisioned in the Constitution.

Criticism was directed at the ruling government’s focus on Hindutva and the construction of the Ram Mandir, overshadowing critical issues like economic instability, unemployment, and farmer distress. The BJP party in the parliament was cited as a factor leading to misuse and a decline in the functioning of democratic processes.

Sastry emphasized leveraging Hinduism against Hindutva, pointing out that the real threat to Hindus comes from divisive politics rather than other religions. Other speakers, including Arvind Narrain and Shivasundar, echoed concerns about the rise of fundamentalism and fascism.

Transparency in elections emerged as a critical concern. Doubts were expressed about the fairness of EVMs, with some participants advocating for a return to traditional paper ballots. Electoral bonds also faced scrutiny, with questions raised about donor anonymity and potential unfair advantages enjoyed by the ruling party.

Mohammed Saleem, National general secretary of FDCA urged for increased public awareness about electoral duties and a demand for prompt redressal of transparency concerns by authorities.