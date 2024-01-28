‘Home buyers tech-savvy, but don’t look into basics’

In a freewheeling chat with the TNSE team, Secretary of Confederation of Real Estate Development Authority of India (CREDAI) Suresh Hari shares the present status of the realty industry in Karnataka and the way forward for the sector. He speaks about checks to be done before a buyer invests in a property, changes that work from home culture have brought in and the crucial role the government plays in providing affordable housing etc.

Give us an overview of how the real estate sector is doing in Karnataka.

This is going to be the next big sector of growth in India. Even the American and European markets have identified this. Some of the biggest investors are betting big on Indian real estate today. I read a report that in road infrastructure development, we have overtaken China. We are now heading towards America. Nitin Gadkari (Union minister for road transport and highways) has kicked off a lot of projects and when infrastructure grows, everything grows. Road infrastructure is important, specifically for the real estate sector, as commuting, reachability and mobility become better.

Coming to the real estate scene in India, 2019 was looking really bright for us. By December, it seemed that it was a big leap for the industry. Then, the pandemic knocked at the door and it took a big hit. But interestingly, real estate players at that time went low and not overboard. Two factors contributed to it. One was the issue with labour, which was not available and did not allow us to continue with our work, and second was the market demand. The two years of the pandemic taught us a lesson to realign our portfolio. The remodelling and changes in utilisation of space occurred. Office spaces were assuming a different nature altogether. Employees did not want to sit in the same space for years, and the work from home culture became the in thing. With that, people started moving outside the city and peripheral areas and even to their villages. This indirectly helped city planners as a lot of mobility and transport issues were averted. The industry again picked up. There was not much tumbling in the real estate industry post-pandemic. The ease of doing business at the Central level is good, while many states are coming out with models. Karnataka recently announced architectural certification, which will make ease of doing business better. Self-regulation is better than the regulator regulating it.

Has work from home reduced the demand for office space?

It has to some extent. Work has become hybrid now. People are not stuck 24x7 at home as human relations matter. WFH will not survive for long. It has brought in certain changes in residential conclaves. People look at larger spaces where they can isolate themselves and work and communicate. Or, they can stay inside the house if they can find some space where they can get some privacy.

Coming to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, should the government create the infrastructure first and invite the real estate sector to invest or should the investment be made first from the industry side?

It is like the chicken and egg story as to who does it first. Our planning is for the next five years and then we execute it in another ten years. By the time we execute it, it has already overgrown its need. We start planning again. The speed of the work is important and action is important. That is where we lack.

What is the potential for growth and reach here?

Quite a lot. If you take the connectivity between Bengaluru and Mysuru, it is one of the best. Major growth can be expected in Mysuru. Similarly, if you take Hubballi-Dharwad or Davangere, the areas are growing faster now. Hubballi is getting crowded and so you go towards Dharwad. You will go to Belagavi next. Everywhere Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are picking up.