Karnataka HC directs Woman’s son, granddaughter to pay Rs 7 lakh each as maintenance

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has come to the rescue of an 85-year-old woman from Kodagu by ordering her son and granddaughter to pay her an annual maintenance of Rs 7 lakh each.

Justice M Nagaprasanna directed that the maintenance amount be paid to petitioner Apparanda Shanthi Bopanna by her third son AB Ganapathy and her late first son’s daughter Pooja, residents of Bengaluru.

Shanthi Bopanna had questioned the deputy commissioner’s order of March 22, 2022, under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

“The order of the DC, which directs payment of maintenance to the petitioner, is sustained with a modification that the son and granddaughter would be entitled to enjoy the fruits of gift deeds executed by the petitioner, subject to the condition that they would pay her maintenance of Rs 7 lakh each every year till her lifetime,” the court said, while noting that the petitioner is not in a position to take care of her property after cancellation of the gift deeds.

Shanthi Bopanna, who is a resident of Heroor in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district, owned 48 acres of coffee estate and was residing in the ancestral house of her husband. Of the 48 acres of estate, her eldest son AB Biddappa took possession of 24 acres.