Kharge: Will strive to keep I.N.D.I.A intact

KALABURAGI: Amid rumours of a split in I.N.D.I.A, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday that he will continue his efforts to keep the alliance intact.

Addressing reporters at the airport here, Kharge said he is not aware of the latest political developments in Bihar.

“If I comment without having any details of the developments there, it will give scope for confusion. I will go to Dehradun on Sunday and from there to New Delhi. After getting details about the latest developments, I will comment,” Kharge said.

The AICC president said he has no information whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had met or he is going to meet the governor. “How can I comment when I have no information on the latest developments in Bihar?” he said.

“Political parties or their leaders, who believe in democracy, should remain in I.N.D.I.A . I have written to Nitish Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and CPI(M) secretary-general Sitaram Yechury advocating the need for strengthening I.N.D.I.A to save democracy. I tried to contact Nitish Kumar, but could not. I will continue my efforts to prevail upon the leaders of the constituents of I.N.D.I.A to be united and fight against the communal forces,” Kharge said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, KKRDB president Ajay Singh and district Congress committee president Jagadev Guttedar were present.