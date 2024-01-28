LS polls a litmus test for BJP, says Yediyurappa

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa and his son and state BJP president BY Vijayendra on Saturday tore into Congress and the government in the state at the BJP state Executive Committee meeting, as part of the saffron party’s preparation for the LS polls.

Yediyurappa said the Lok Sabha polls will be a litmus test and also a turning point for BJP in Karnataka. “It is a ‘satvapariksha’ for all of us. The Congress government, which came to power by misleading the people, has already faced infighting and the administration has collapsed because of rampant corruption. No development works are happening. Despite this, they (Congress) have been playing tricks to gain votes by employing wrong ways. We have a challenge to convince people about the reality,” he said.

“People are fed up with this government and are cursing it. This government has not been able to wipe the tears of farmers during drought and has not protected the dignity of women. Anarchy is expanding and it is impossible to be a mute spectator. Let’s fight on behalf of the people and the state,” he thundered.

He attacked Congress for its dual stand on the inauguration of Ram temple. “State Congress leaders were complaining that they had no invitation, whereas the central leaders defied the invitation,” he added.