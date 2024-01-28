With 1,106 colleges, Bengaluru ranks 1st in India

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban district has the highest density of colleges in the country, according to All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE).

The city, which is known for its startup culture and multinational technology parks, has 1,106 colleges. Jaipur has 703 colleges, Hyderabad 491, Pune 475 and Prayagraj 398, AISHE stated in its recently released report for 2021-22.

Karnataka tops the list of colleges in per lakh eligible population in the age group of 18-23, called college density. “Karnataka (66), Telangana (52), Andhra Pradesh (49), Himachal Pradesh (47), Puducherry (53) and Kerala (46) are the states/UTs which have a high number of colleges per lakh population,” the report stated.

In all, Karnataka has 4,430 colleges, securing the third position after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Yet, Karnataka has only 704 government colleges.

Interestingly, the state’s record is impressive as regards the number of teachers from the OBC category, securing second position with 56,472 individuals. Tamil Nadu has 1,47,003 teachers from that category.