125th birth anniversary of Field Marshal KM Cariappa celebrated in Kodagu

MADIKERI: Retd Air Marshal K C Cariappa, son of FM K M Cariappa called upon youngsters of Kodagu to join the Indian military taking inspiration from his father. He was speaking on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Field Marshal KM Cariappa celebrated in Madikeri.

The event was hosted by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat and Department of Kannada and Culture Department. “Known for his discipline, diligence and punctuality, Field Marshal Cariappa made his mark in the defence sector of the nation and it is important that youngsters inculcate his virtue of ‘nation being first’,” he said.

MP Pratap Simha said that Field Marshal K M Cariappa is a source of inspiration. MLA Dr Manthar Gowda spoke and said that everyone should study the writings and speeches of Cariappa.K G Bopaiah, former speaker, said that Field Marshal Cariappa was an incomparable brave army chief of the country. DC Venkat Raja, CMC president Anita Poovaiah and others were present at the event.

The birth anniversary was celebrated at his memorial in his house, in Madikeri.