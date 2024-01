KARWAR: Mobile phones that were provided to Anganawadi workers to ease their job have turned into a money-draining gadget for them as they are spending from their pockets to recharge phone data packages.

Considering that Anganwadi workers are involved in government-related work, three years ago the government provided them with smartphones, which have now become a burden. The phones, provided under the ‘Poshana Abhiyan scheme’, allows them to enter data into registers. “We have to enter data daily, but our mobiles have not been recharged so far,” said an Anganawadi worker in Karwar.

“It has been more than four months since the mobile data of these phones are recharged. We get Rs 10,000 per month as payment, but we spend from our pockets to recharge data,” said Manjula, another Anganawadi teacher.

Money for mobile recharge released: Min

“Most of us use wifi or share hotspots with others. Sometimes, even that becomes difficult because of poor network. In some interior parts of the district, internet connectivity is poor. We carry work home and that prevents us from doing our household chores,” added Manjula.

They begin work by 7 am, but their work remains pending even after 10 pm. “Since Anganawadis feed children under government schemes, if we do not make the data entry, it is considered that we have not fed the children. We are answerable to higher-ups,” the teachers said.

“At Anganwadis, we spend more time making entries on mobile phones than teaching kids. It is better if the government takes back these mobile phones and gives us old register log books in the interest of children,” another Anganwadi worker said. To make matters worse, these mobile phones are now outdated. “It is time they are replaced with new devices,” said a senior officer on condition of anonymity.