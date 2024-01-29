Bengaluru Boards, corporations chairperson term reduced to two years

BENGALURU: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, wanting to assure that more number of party workers would be given posts of chairpersons to various boards and corporations, the state government has reduced the tenure of the posts to two years.

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar said this is to ensure that more party workers can be included and get rewarded for their work. Shivakumar added that the tenure has been reduced to two years to ensure that all party workers, who have toiled hard for the Congress over the years, are recognised and rewarded suitably.

“This is not the formula of Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar. Many party workers have worked for party and it is the party’s responsibility to reward them,” he added. When asked about the BJP leaders’ statement that their party will win all 28 seats in the upcoming general election, he said,

“The BJP was saying that they will win all the 224 seats in the Assembly polls last year, and all know what happened. We had said we will win 136-140 seats and we won those many seats. Let them make whatever estimation they want to.”