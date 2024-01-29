Bengaluru| Waste pickers show the way: Segregate at source

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), in collaboration with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), is set to optimize the process of waste collection and elimination with three more 150 tonne per day (TPD) waste transfer stations. Recent reports also revealed that after six years, BSWML is planning to conduct a fresh survey to re-estimate the waste generated by households and commercial establishments, and bulk waste generators. A tender for conducting a ‘Survey of Waste Generators (block mapping) and digital mapping’ has been set at Rs 4.50 crore.

While the government continues to fund initiatives to tackle waste issues in the city, which is estimated to produce about 6,000 TPD, a report by Hasiru Dala, an organisation that works for the betterment of the waste pickers’ community, revealed there could be a better option and also a boon for the environment.

Tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) can be mitigated by adopting decentralised methods of segregation and disposal of waste. The study was conducted between January and December 2022 and the report was released recently. Around 90 waste pickers from seven dry waste collection centres (DWCC) in Jayanagar block in the city were successful in reducing 1,743 tonnes of carbon emissions per year, and aiding in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.