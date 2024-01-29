Devotees collect Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu temple from Karnataka

MADIKERI: Over 350 devotees from Tamil Nadu arrived at Talacauvery to collect holy Cauvery water for ‘Bramhakalashotsava’ of a temple. The collected water will be used for the renovation of a 16th century Shiva temple in Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu. Avinashi Lingeshwarar temple also called as Karunaiyaaththall temple is the 16th century temple in Tirupur. The history mentions that the temple was built during the Chola Dynasty and it is today maintained by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department of Tamil Nadu.

The temple is undergoing renovation at a cost of `25 crore even as the temple committee has planned special rituals during the ceremony. Arunachalam, one of the members of the temple renovation committee, confirmed, “The ‘Kumba Abhisheka’ ritual will be held at the temple next month and only the holy water from Talacauvery will be used during the Bramhakalashotsava.” He, alongside over 350 devotees, visited Talacauvery to collect holy water. The women devotees carried the water in pots, which will be transported to the temple in TN. Devotees offered prayers at Talacauvery and left with the holy water that will be used at ancient Shiva temple.