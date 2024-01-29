Four students die as school bus crashes into tractor in Bagalkot

BAGALKOT: Four students were killed and many were severely injured in a road accident when the school bus in which they were travelling collided with a tractor in the early hours of Monday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Govind Jambgi (13), Shweta Patil (12), Basavaraj Kottagi (17) and Sagar Kadakol (16).

The crash happend when they were returning to their village after attending the school's annual day function in Alagur, Jamkhandi taluk, on Sunday at midnight. The students were from Vardhaman Nyamagouda Private College.

The injured students were shifted to the local government hospital and a private hospital in Vijapura.

MLA Siddu Savadi, DC S. Janaki, SP Amarnath Reddy and other officials visited the spot.