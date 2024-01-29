Karnataka government playing appeasement politics: Bommai

HAVERI: Accusing the state government of indulging in appeasement politics by removing the ‘Hanuma Dhwaja’ in Mandya, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state, and those involved in illegal activities were getting protection.

He said the government got the sacred flag removed through the police. “While CM Siddaramaiah chants the mantra of ‘Sarva Janangada Shantiya Thota’, the law and order situation had deteriorated. Many incidents have been reported during the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram last week. Some persons were also arrested. This has been happening everywhere. The government is playing appeasement politics and protecting those involved in nefarious activities,” Bommai said.

The former CM alleged that no action has been taken, despite attacks on Dalits and women from the minority community, with atrocities against women having increased by 30 per cent.