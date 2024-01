Three days before and after each surgery, tears of pain used to stream down her face, and her parents, witnessing her pain and blood stains on her dress, could not help but shed tears as well.

“After three unsuccessful surgeries, where doctors struggled to insert a tube due to obstruction in my neck, the fourth surgery worked and at that moment, my fate changed from being a singer to becoming a surgeon. When I was undergoing a 12-hour-long surgery, my mom, in a chapel at the hospital, vowed that if I recovered, she would make me a doctor at the same institute,” Dr Prema recalled.

After she returned home, her cousins, who used to visit frequently, stopped staying over because her facial injuries frightened them. But Dr Prema never realised what was scaring them for almost a year, as her mother took down all the mirrors to shield her from seeing her face. It did not dawn on her until one day, while running around the house, she stumbled upon a mirror while the house helper was cleaning her mother’s room, ‘That day, the truth hit me, and I cried incessantly,” she said.

Throughout the turmoil, the external world was harsh to the young Prema. Though her brother, a year younger than her, always accompanied her, people around them reacted with screams and hurtful names upon seeing her face. The siblings, at 8 and 7 years old, uncertain of how to console each other or hide their tears, only resorted to holding hands and looking away.

While Prema was adjusting to the challenges, her parents decided to reintegrate her into school after a three-year gap which left Prema, who was 11 by then, disheartened. “I had left school in the 5th standard, losing touch with my classmates. I agreed to privately take exams as the government wanted me to resume schooling from the 5th standard due to the three-year gap,” she said.

After studying at a medical college in Hubballi, Dr Prema got a job at CMC where she had been treated and there, she met the director who had performed his first lip surgery on her. Dr Prema then went to Ludhiana for a six-month training programme in plastic surgery, and treated numerous patients with burns, amid the India-Pakistan war. Recalling her days as a patient, Dr Prema said, “Every time I visited a doctor, my mother would say she would like to see me in the doctor’s chair. In 2002, I founded my NGO, Agni Raksha, following an award I received in 1999 from the USA as the only Indian burns surgeon and sat on the chair after serving as an Associate Professor. So far, Agni Raksha NGO has conducted 25,000 free surgeries.”