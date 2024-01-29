Schools in Karnataka told to raise awareness on POCSO Act

BENGALURU: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has issued a circular, reminding all government, private, aided and unaided schools in the state to create awareness about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, Juvenile Justice Act (JJ Act) and Karnataka State Child Protection Policy 2016. The circular added that standard operating procedure (SOP) and guidelines have been issued by the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) which need to be compulsorily followed by the school administration.

The circular, issued on January 8, 2024, directed all stakeholders, including parents, teachers and officials, to carry out appropriate awareness campaigns about the Acts and implement the policies. The government has proposed an ‘Open House’ programme, according to directions of the POCSO Act awareness committee, and Block Education Officers (BEOs) have been informed about it to keep checking from time to time.

Schools can talk about child protection policy during prayer time, free periods, during teaching hours, as per the requirement and parent-teacher meetings (PTMs). Students can also be engaged through cultural activities, celebration of national festivals and community-oriented school programmes in the premises of the institutions, informed the department. The circular mentions that police officials should also engage in healthy discussions about laws related to children by visiting schools.

“It is compulsory in all schools to create awareness with the help of police. When officials from the police department visit schools, they should be sensitised to talk to children and special juvenile personnel should hold awareness campaigns so students don’t fear it. Sexual exploitation, harassment and other atrocities against children need to be discussed in child-friendly language. Police and schools should have it as part of their calendars and conduct training regularly,” said Nagasimha Rao, director, Child Rights Trust.