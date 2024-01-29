Siddaramaiah praises educational activities of Samastha

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday lauded the educational activities undertaken by the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema. After inaugurating the declaration of the centenary celebrations of Samastha in Bengaluru, he said pluralism in all aspects has been the hallmark of the country. “Samastha has set a model in combining religious and secular education,” Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said his government will extend all support to the educational endeavours of Samastha. He launched the Karnataka unit of Vigilante Viqaya, the volunteer wing of the Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation.

Samastha president Syed Muhammd Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal said all attempts to destroy the organisation are bound to fail. “Samastha undertook the fight to preserve the real Islam as practised by predecessors.

There were attempts by various deviant sects to smuggle alien ideas into the religion. Samastha was formed to resist these efforts and the mission will continue,” he said. Thangal said an educational institution in Bengaluru is on the anvil. Samastha general secretary K Alikutty Musaliyar said the centenary celebrations will be held from February 6 to 8.