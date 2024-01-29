Will place caste survey report before cabinet: CM Siddaramaiah

CHITRADURGA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday announced that he will receive the caste-based socio-economic-education survey report prepared by the Kantharaj Commission.

Addressing the public at a convention of the Shoshithara Jagruthi Samavesha (Exploited Communities Awareness) at a mega stage near Madara Channaiah Gurupeet in the city, he said, “I have informed the chairman of the Backward Classes Commission Jayaprakash Hegde to submit the report to the government, and I will receive it. If there are any anomalies in the report, they will be rectified,” he said. “I am not a dictator, I will place the caste-based census report before the cabinet, and a decision will be taken after consultations and discussions,”

Stating that many demands were placed by the organisers of the samavesha, Siddaramaiah said he will stand by the exploited community, whether he is in power or not. “When I was Chief Minister (2013 to 2018), I entrusted H Kantharaj to conduct this caste-based socio-economic survey and submit the report, and an amount of Rs 168 crore was sanctioned to the commission. However, it was not possible to receive the report in time, and when it was ready, the coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy didn’t receive it. The BJP government led by BS Yediyurappa and later Basavaraj Bommai, too, didn’t show any interest in it. But now that we have come to power, I have requested Jayaprakash Hegde to submit it,” he said.

“Many people are criticizing the report without reading it or knowing what it contains. They say the report is unscientific, even I don’t know what is in the report,” Siddaramaiah added. “Rahul Gandhi has assured that a caste-based socio-economic survey will be held across the country if the Congress comes to power.” Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, ministers HC Mahadevappa, Satish Jarkiholi, NS Bose Raju, KH Muniyappa, Byrati Suresh, Santhosh Lad, Madhu Bangarappa, Zameer Ahmed Khan, and Dinesh Gundurao condemned the atrocities on the oppressed.