30,000 jobs in the gaming sector by 2028: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said Karnataka aims to become a global innovation leader in AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) technologies by generating 30,000 new high-quality jobs in the sector by 2028. He added that the State is looking forward to creating a robust talent pool and becoming a pioneering centre of excellence for the industry.

“Karnataka has long been the torch-bearer state in India across technology, innovation and growth. We are proud to be the pioneers of leading IT and IT-enabled services industries. The media and entertainment industry in the state accounts for 20% of the Indian media and entertainment industry, employing more than 15,000 professionals,” Siddaramaiah added while inaugurating the Bengaluru GAFX-2024 conference along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. The CM also stated that the state has more than 300 specialized AVGC-XR studios.

GAFX stands for Gaming, Animation and Visual Effects– an annual event supported by the government with multiple stakeholders from the sector to deliberate on challenges and future roadmap.

The government had released the draft biotechnology, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) policy, in November 2023, that aimed at fostering development in each sector and growing the state’s economy. “Recognizing the global and national surge in these industries, the policy aims to leverage Karnataka’s existing strengths in IT and BPM to establish the state as a global leader in AVGC-XR,” Siddaramaiah said.