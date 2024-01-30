After communal tension, families leave Dharwad village in fear

DHARWAD: A few families belonging to a particular community are quietly leaving the village of Tadkod in Dharwad district, fearful of Hindu activists visiting the village. Recently, a bout of communal violence shook the village after a youth from a minority community posted a controversial picture on social media.

Following this, Hindu activists had stated that they would visit the village and take the youth to Ayodhya. Despite police presence, at least five families left their houses on Sunday midnight, a senior leader of the community said.

“All these years, we used to celebrate all events with mutual respect and honour, and lived with a spirit of brotherhood. But a single mistake by one youth has brought a gap among the communities,” he added. Sources said after the social media post, community leaders held a meeting and resolved the issue.

The people decided not to file a police complaint, but all of a sudden, the youngster’s house was picketed and a place of worship was damaged. A senior leader from the other community said none of them have given a complaint about the incident.

“It shows the unity among the people here, but anger and sentiments have led to such a condition,” he said. A senior police officer said they have beefed up security.